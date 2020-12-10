Faisalabad: Alleged tormentor of child maid gets bail

FAISALABAD: A court granted on Thursday post-arrest bail to the woman pictured beating up a minor maid in Faisalabad’s Eden Valley housing scheme.

The additional sessions judge directed Samina Munir to furnish surety bonds worth Rs100,000 to secure the bail.

On Dec 7, the court had rejected her bail plea and sent her to jail on 14-day judicial remand. Other accused, Rana Munir, his daughter Sidra and son-in-law Faisal have already obtained bail in the case.

Last week, Madina Town police had registered an FIR against Rana Munir, Samina and others on charges of beating the minor maid after footage of them inflicting torture on Sadaf, 11, went viral on social media.

The footage showed a teenager, his mother, and uncle Munir slapping and pushing and shoving the girl in a street. The minor was thrashed after she reportedly had a scuffle with Munir’s children.

The case was filed on the complaint of Samina Nadar, Child Protection Officer of the Faisalabad Child Protection and Welfare Bureau (CP&WB) under sections 34 and 328-A of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).

