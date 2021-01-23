Faisalabad: Children found parents dead in room after awaking in morning

FAISALABAD: In a horrifying incident in Faisalabad, children have found their parents dead in another room after awaking in the morning, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Police said that the bodies of a couple were recovered from a house in Faisalabad’s Lohkay. Police officials told media that the body of 39-year-old Kashif was lying on the floor while the woman’s body was hanging by a rope tied to the ceiling fan.

They added that the incident apparently took place on Friday late night when their children including three sons and a daughter were sleeping in the second room of the house.

After the children woke up in the morning, they discovered their parents dead. The daughter then informed a neighbour about finding her parents dead in the room, police added.

Police shifted the bodies to the hospital for medico-legal formalities and commenced an investigation into the incident.

Earlier in September, a man had committed suicide after killing his wife over a domestic dispute in Lahore.

Lahore police while divulging the details of the incident had said that two bodies were recovered from outside a home in Gulshan-e-Ravi area of the city.

It emerged during the probe that Kafil had opened fire on her wife Shakeela and later shot himself in the head to commit suicide.

