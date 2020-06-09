Committee formed to probe Faisalabad oil factory fire

FAISALABAD: Government of Punjab on Tuesday took note of the oil factory fire that killed six yesterday in the city, ARY News reported.

A five member committee has been constituted to probe the matter and has sought a report on the matter within seven days.

Read More: Fire at Karachi’s mutli-storey building doused

Committee will probe the matter in light of all legal procedures and will determine the cause of the incident, determine the responsible and also suggest the amount of money to be allocated to bereaved families of the dead.

The committee will also suggest ways to ensure damages in such incidents are minimized in the future.

The report shall be submitted by the committee to the department of labor and human resource.

Read More: At least eight killed, two injured in Lahore factory fire

An oil factory inferno was brought under control after five hours of toil, six charred dead bodies of factory workers were pulled from the burning establishment by rescue workers.

A total of 12 fire brigade vehicles took part in the mammoth fire fighting effort.

Comments

comments