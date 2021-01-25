Faisalabad police lodge FIR of torture on teenage maid

FAISALABAD: Police on Monday registered a first information report (FIR) of torture inflicted on a 13-year-old maid in Faisalabad’s Batala Colony.

The case was registered against her employer, former union council nazim Usman and his wife Asma on the complaint of the Punjab Child Protection Bureau.

According to the FIR, the accused brutally tortured the teenage maid after she mistakenly broke a crockery item.

The police said she was recovered by the highway police personnel who initially considered her to be a missing child. On asking regarding her whereabouts, the girl narrated the ordeal she had gone through at the residence.

“The child was tortured over accidentally breaking a crockery item,” they said adding that after an initial medical examination, it emerged that the girl bore torture marks on her face, head, and legs.

“She was beaten up with a wooden rod which caused swelling on her body parts,” the police said as the domestic helper was shifted to Batala Colony police station.

