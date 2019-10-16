Faisalabad woman fights off dacoits, foils robbery bid

FAISALABAD: A brave woman foiled a robbery attempt in the factory area of Faisalabad, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A closed-circuit video camera (CCTV) footage shows that a middle-aged woman, resident of Faisalabad, was on her way towards home when suddenly three robbers on a bike appeared before her and tried to snatch valuable items.

However, a brave woman put up stiff resistance and pulled down one dacoit from his bike.

The other two dacoits fled away while leaving their partner on the crime scene.

The police have taken up a case of attempt to robbery and efforts are on to track down the two accused.

Earlier on October 3, A female varsity student was killed while resisting robbery in Gulshan Iqbal area of Karachi

