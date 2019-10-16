Web Analytics
Faisalabad woman fights off dacoits, foils robbery bid

Faisalabad woman

FAISALABAD: A brave woman foiled a robbery attempt in the factory area of Faisalabad, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A closed-circuit video camera (CCTV) footage shows that a middle-aged woman, resident of Faisalabad, was on her way towards home when suddenly three robbers on a bike appeared before her and tried to snatch valuable items.

However, a brave woman put up stiff resistance and pulled down one dacoit from his bike.

Read More: Girl killed while resisting robbery in Karachi’s Gulshan Iqbal

The other two dacoits fled away while leaving their partner on the crime scene.

The police have taken up a case of attempt to robbery and efforts are on to track down the two accused.

Earlier on October 3, A female varsity student was killed while resisting robbery in Gulshan Iqbal area of Karachi

