Fake cop arrested for receiving fines over violation of Covid SOPs

LAHORE: The officials of Model Town police station have arrested a ‘fake enforcement inspector’ who was receiving fines from shopkeepers over violations of the coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) in Lahore, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A ‘fake enforcement officer’ has been arrested in Lahore by Model Town Division from Link Road, Superintendent Police (SP) Model Town told media.

He said that the fake inspector was identified as Mudassir who used to threaten shopkeepers by sealing their shops and other means for receiving fines over the violation of the coronavirus SOPs.

The accused was also wanted by the Sarwar Road police in a fraud case, he added. The police team also received a bogus challan book and cash from his possession. A case was registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.

Read: ‘Fake cop’ caught by traffic warden in Gujranwala

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab government had announced a set of new restrictions on Monday to halt the spread of the coronavirus in the province, ordering markets will close at 6 pm.

While making the announcement, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had said that the lockdown will start from April 1 and continue until April 11, however, he clarified that the effective lockdown doesn’t mean that we are closing down everything.

“We are not imposing any ban on business and industrial activities for the time being.”

He stressed the need for wearing face masks in public places and warned that those without mask could face legal action.

Comments

comments