Fake pilot licences: SHC refuses to entertain petition

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday dismissed as non-maintainable a petition pertaining to alleged fake licences of pilots, ruling that an inquiry into the matter is underway, due to which it will not intervene.

A two-member bench, comprising Justice Khadim Hussain Shaikh and Justice Adnan Iqbal Chaudhry, rejected the petition filed by a pilot, Waqar Ahmed, after hearing arguments put forward by his lawyer.

Justice Khadim Hussain Shaikh observed that the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) is already carrying out a high-level probe into the issue of fake licences of pilots. The SHC will not intervene in the matter being investigated, he said.

The judge said fake licences will be canceled after the probe, asking how can the court allow pilots having fake licences to fly planes and kill people. He asked the petitioner to take back his petition or a fine will be imposed on him.

Last month, Aviation Minister Ghulam Sarwar Khan announced that 262 airline pilots, whose credentials may have been falsified, will be grounded at once.

Among these pilots are 141 from Pakistan International Airlines, nine from Air Blue and 10 from Serene Air, he said, adding that the remaining were affiliated with flying clubs, chartered plane services or foreign airlines.

