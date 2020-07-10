Aviation Division sends list of suspected pilots to private airline

KARACHI: The names of 10 pilots holding suspicious licences have been sent to the management of a private airline by the Aviation Division, ARY News reported on Friday.

The list of 10 suspected pilots allegedly possessing dubious licences was obtained by ARY News which was sent to the management of the private airline.

In response to the authorities, the private airline’s management said that seven out of 10 pilots have been grounded over the instructions of the Aviation Division, whereas, three captains had already left the organisation.

Prior to the latest development, Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) had suspended licences of 34 suspected pilots in a recent move against the aviates holding fake documents. A notification had been released by the CAA’s Director Flight Operation regarding the suspension of 34 pilot’s licences including women aviates of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA).

ARY News had acquired the list of PIA pilots who have faced action by the aviation authority following the directives of the federal government.

On June 27, the Aviation Division had declared licences of 160 pilots from national flag-carrier Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Airblue and SereneAir ‘suspicious’ and ordered the management of the airlines to immediate ground the aviates.

The aviation authority had issued directives to the management of the airlines to immediate ground the pilots who were possessing suspicious licences. The suspicious pilots include 141 from PIA, nine from Airblue and 10 from SereneAir.

The report regarding the suspected licences was prepared by the fact-finding committee of the Aviation Division which aimed to check and verify the genuineness of the pilot licences on the basis of IT forensic analysis of records.

It directed the airlines to immediately ground the pilots in view of flight safety and security concerns besides submission of compliance report to the Director Flight Standards of Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on most immediate basis.

