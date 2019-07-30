Fake visas case: FIA arrests conman posing as ‘official of Defence Ministry’

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has claimed to have arrested a conman posing as ‘an official of the Defence Ministry’ for issuing fake visas to the people, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The accused person, Musaab, defrauded many citizens through preparing fake visas for Germany and Canada, the FIA spokesperson said.

It emerged that the conman looted millions from the citizens and transferred a huge amount of money in his wife’s bank account. Musaab was arrested in a raid conducted by the FIA officials, whereas, the intel officers also recovered fake visa stickers from his possession.

In a separate raid, the officials of FIA anti-human trafficking wing have arrested an alleged human smuggler, who was reportedly named as Babar Shehzad, from Kashmir Highway.

The arrest was made over a complaint of a differently-abled woman who was diddled by the man over promises of employment in the United States (US) and her medical treatment, FIA officials said.

“The accused person received Rs515,000 from the affected woman,” officials added.

Earlier on May 13, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had arrested five persons including two travel agents, who were involved in sending people abroad on fake student visas.

The FIA said the travel agents, Mohammed Asif and Al Zaman Khan, were sending Faizan, Aafaq and Abdul Salam on fake student visas to Poland.

The three passengers were offloaded at the Karachi airport. The agents had charged 1.5 million rupees from each person, said FIA. The intel agency registered a case against the five persons.

