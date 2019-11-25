Govt presenting Kashmir issue very effectively at int’l level: Fakhar Imam

Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam has urged opposition parties to avoid any controversial statement on Kashmir issue that could weaken Pakistan’s case at international level.

Addressing a seminar on Kashmir in Multan, he said the government is presenting the Kashmir issue very effectively at international level and striving to resolve it at the earliest.

Syed Fakhar Imam said criticism over the policies of government is a democratic right of opposition, but the Kashmir issue is a voice of the nation which should not be damaged.

He said due to efforts of the PTI government, the Kashmir issue has been taken up at UN Security Council after fifty four years.

In occupied Kashmir, Indian police arrested a Hurriyat activist, Bashir Ahmad Qureshi in Srinagar on the charge of organizing anti-India protests.

The police arrested Bashir Ahmad Qureshi in Chanpora area of the city. The police in a statement in Srinagar claimed that they succeeded in arresting the main organizer of Anchar protests in Chanpora area of South Zone Srinagar, adding that he has been identified as Bashir Ahmad Qureshi, resident of Tangdhar, presently staying at Baghi-Mehtab in Srinagar.

