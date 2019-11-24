Kashmir needs attention, Sindh govt can’t be trusted with Zardari: Qureshi

MULTAN: Speaking to the media in his constituency, Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shah Mehmood Qureshi reiterated that the Kashmir issue needed serious attention from the world at large, ARY News reported on Sunday.

FM Qureshi said that a heinous, barbaric curfew has been in place in the illegally occupied region for 112 days now and there is no respite in sight.

He lamented the silence and ignorance of the world on the growing human right issues in the besieged valley.

Qureshi said that the media and the world has been kept in the dark with regards to the havoc being wreaked in the valley by the extremist government of India.

Answering a question regarding the recent remarks made by American ambassador, Alice wells regarding the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), FM Qureshi said that he was not in agreement with the views expressed by miss Wells.

FM Qureshi reiterated Pakistan’s stance on the project claiming it to be a ‘game changer’ which is to change the fate of this country.

Answering a question about former president Asif Ali Zardari’s trial being run in Punjab as opposed to Sindh where the alleged crimes took place, FM Qureshi said that the Sindh government was subservient to the former president and was not facilitating court proceedings, the bias was evident.

In conclusion the foreign minister said that it is the prime minister’s wish that the process of accountability is meted out across the board, swiftly.

