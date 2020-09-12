Four of a family burned to death in Karachi building fire

KARACHI: Four members of a family burned to death in a huge fire that broke out in a residential building in Karachi’s Hijrat Colony in the early hours of Saturday, rescue officials said.

They said those killed included two women and a minor girl. The family was residing on the first floor of the building that caught the fire.

Residents of the area claimed that fire engines reached the spot half an hour late. A police official said the fire has been doused while the cooling and search process is underway. There is darkness inside the building due to smoke, he added.

The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.

The police and fire officials said narrow streets and car parking in the congested area hindered the firefighting and rescue operation.

