Garment factory catches fire in Karachi’s Gulbai

KARACHI: The Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) has imposed emergency on Sakhi Hasan and Crush Plant Hydrants after a garment factory caught fire near Gulbai roundabout on Monday night, ARY News reported.

Several rescue and firefighting teams have rushed to the factory and started dousing the blaze.

According to rescue officials, seven vehicles of fire brigade are taking part in the operation.

KW&SB managing director Khalid Shaikh said that emergency has been imposed in Sakhi Hasan and Crush Plant water hydrants and the premises were cleared by other tankers.

Shaikh detailed that tankers filled with 45,000 gallons waters were dispatched to fire brigade, whereas, more tankers will be sent to the site.

Earlier in the day, a fire that erupted at godowns near Cheel Chowk in Lyari has been doused. According to a fire brigade officials, six fire tenders reached the spot after getting informed about the fire and brought it under control.

They further said that the fire broke out at a godown, which engulfed three others and all four godowns were turned into ashes. No loss of life was reported in the blaze. The cause behind the fire could not be ascertained.

