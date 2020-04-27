Five of a family, relatives test coronavirus positive as Azad Kasmir’s tally rises to 68

MUZAFFARABAD: Nine new cases of the novel coronavirus have emerged in Azad Kashmir, taking the number of cases in the region to 68, according to Health Minister Dr Muhammad Najeeb.

He said five members of a family, hailing from Kotli, and their three relatives from Sargodha are among those affected by the virus. The Sargodha residents had come to Azad Kashmir to attend a funeral, he added.

One of the latest victims of the infection belonged to Bagh district, who had returned from abroad, the minister said.

Read More: Indian troops martyr three more Kashmiri youth in IoK

Earlier, on April 23, Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Raja Farooq Haider had extended coronavirus lockdown in the state for another four weeks.

The decision to extend lockdown was taken in a high level meeting chaired by the prime minister.

Farooq Haider said that inter and intra-Azad Kashmir transport would remain suspended during the lockdown.

“A strict complete lockdown will be enforced twice in a week on Tuesday and Friday,” he said adding that all sort of gatherings including marriage ceremonies will be barred during the four weeks’ restriction on movement.

Read More: President Arif Ali reviews anti-coronavirus measures in AJK

Comments

comments