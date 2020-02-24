Farogh Naseem snubs resignation, AGP Khalid Javed’s opposition rumours

ISLAMABAD: Federal Law Minister Barrister Farogh Naseem on Monday refuted rumours of his resignation and opposition towards the appointment of the newly-appointed Attorney General Khalid Javed, ARY NEWS reported.

“Neither I am resigning from my post as law minister nor I have any reservations towards the appointment of Khalid Javed,” he said.

The law minister said that he has a brotherly relation with Khalid Javed as their fathers had a years-long relationship. “Those who say that I have an objection on Khalid Javed’s appointment are basically raising questions on their credibility,” he said.

Attorney General Khalid Javed also seconded the remarks from the law minister and said that he had a very kind relationship with Farogh Naseem’s father as he always defended him when questions are raised against him.

Meanwhile, the federal law minister also apologised with the former Attorney General Anwar Mansoor Khan and said that he considers him as a big brother. “I withdraw all my remarks against Anwar Mansoor,” he said.

On February 21, the former attorney general of Pakistan Anwar Mansoor Khan has sought an unconditional apology from the Supreme Court over his February 18 remarks.

Khan has submitted written apology in the top court.

“I respect the judiciary and judges and cannot even think to speak against them”, the written apology of the former attorney general reads.

It is to be mention here that, Anwar Mansoor Khan had resigned from his post citing demand of the same from Pakistan Bar Council as the reason behind the decision.

