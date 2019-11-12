RAWALPINDI: Former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari’s sister and PPP stalwart, Faryal Talpur has been allowed to hold a meeting with ailing brother in the hospital, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Talpur had submitted a request for a meeting prior to the day which was then proved by the court, allowing her to meet the former president who is currently being treated in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

The Accountability court got in session today to continue hearing Mega Money Laundering and Park Lane references against former President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardi and his sister Faryal Talpur.

The court extended the judicial remands of both politicians till November 26 whereas an argument ensued in the court among the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor and Sardar Ayaz Latif Khosa, representing Asif Ali Zardari.

Khosa demanded that his client be shifted to a hospital in Karachi rather than being kept in the hospitals of Islamabad, Rawalpindi.

The court and NAB prosecutor both maintained that such orders were the prerogative of the executive body and only they could make a decision on the request.

The court then reserved its verdict on the request for shifting Asif Ali Zardari to Karachi for further treatment, shortly disclosing it as negative. The court overruled the request and told the former president to stay where he is.

