ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed visited the house of 22-year-old Usama, who was shot dead by the CTD personnel in Islamabad, to extend his condolence to the bereaved family.

Speaking on the occasion, he assured the deceased youth’s family of provision of justice.

The deceased’s father demanded that a high court judge carry out a judicial inquiry into his son’s murder. However, the interior minister said that the government would order a judicial probe if law permits.

He said he supports a joint investigation team (JIT) formed to probe the youngster’s murder.

Earlier, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari and Minister of State for Narcotics Control Shehryar Khan Afridi met with the bereaved family to offer condolences.

Taking to Twitter after the visit, SAPM Bukhari said they met with the family of Usama Satti on Prime Minister Imran Khan’s instructions and assured them of a complete transparent investigation into the incident.

“Usama’s services for ISF [Insaf Student Federation] will not go in vain. All depts meant for public service are answerable to people, no misuse of authority is acceptable,” he said.

