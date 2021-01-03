JIT formed to probe Islamabad youth’s death in ‘staged’ shootout

ISLAMABAD: Chief Commissioner Islamabad Amir Ahmed Ali on Sunday constituted a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the death of a young man in an alleged staged encounter.

SP Saddar Sarfaraz Virk has been named as the head of the JIT that also comprises the DSP Ramna, DSP investigation and the SHO of the Ramna police station.

The commissioner formed the probe team under the anti-terrorism act. It is required to carry out a detailed investigation into the incident and submit a report at the earliest.

On Jan 2, five Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel were taken into custody for indiscriminately gunning down a 22-year-old young man in the Sector G-10 area on Srignagar Highway within the jurisdiction of Ramna police station in the federal capital.

The security officials shot multiple fires on a ‘suspicious’ vehicle in Islamabad’s G-10 after allegedly trying to stop the driver many times, police said, adding that the officials followed a suspicious ‘vehicle with tinted glasses and tried to stop it many times’.

