Islamabad youth murder: Court grants physical remand of CTD men

ISLAMABAD: A court on Sunday granted a three-day physical remand of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) personnel arrested for allegedly indiscriminately gunning down a 22-year-old young man in a staged encounter.

Police presented the arrested cops before the court of duty judge Shehzad Khan and sought their physical remand for investigation. When the judge questioned whether the weapon had been recovered, the investigation officer informed him that it was yet to be recovered.

To another question, the IO said the arrested five cops were assigned the same patrol vehicle.

Earlier today, Chief Commissioner Islamabad Amir Ahmed Ali constituted a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe the death of the young man in an alleged staged encounter.

SP Saddar Sarfraz Virk has been named as the head of the JIT while the DSP Ramna, DSP investigation, the SHO of the Ramna police station and representatives of intelligence agencies will join the team as its members.

