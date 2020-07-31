Fawad Chaudhry says decision to end ban on PUBG is sane approach

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has hailed decision of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) to end ban on most popular online game Player Unknown’s Battleground (PUBG).

In his tweet, Fawad Chaudhry said to end ban on PUBG in Pakistan is a sane approach and ban is an extreme measure must be very careful in future.

For the solution of the problems Pakistan must work closely with Tech companies to resolve issues, he added.

Keeping in view the positive engagement and response of the company, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Saturday had lifted ban on PUBG.

Read more: Islamabad High Court orders to lift PUBG ban

According to the details, a meeting was held between PTA and legal representatives of Proxima Beta Pte Ltd (PB). The officials of PB briefed the authority on response to queries raised by PTA with respect to controls put in place by PB to prevent misuse of the gaming platform.

PTA had expressed its satisfaction on measures adopted by PB so far and emphasized on continued engagement and a comprehensive control mechanism.

Earlier on July 24, the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had lifted ban on online game Player Unknown’s Battleground.

