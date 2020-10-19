Fawad Chaudhry lauds Sindh police over arresting Safdar Awan

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry on Monday lauded Sindh police’s action of arresting Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Safdar Awan over violating the sanctity of Quaid-e-Azam’s mausoleum.

Exclusively talking to ARY News, Fawad Chaudhry said that PML-N leaders violated the sanctity of Quaid’s mausoleum. “Despite the shameful act, the PML-N leaders did not bother to apologise.”

The minister appreciated the prompt action of Sindh police and added that every Pakistani supports Safdar’s arrest. Hitting at captain retired Safdar Awan, the minister said that seems that Mr. Awan is not mentally well.

He demanded to carry out his brain examination.

On the other hand, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Ali Zaidi also appreciated quick action by IG Sindh police.

“Appreciate the quick action taken by IG Sindh against the the hooligans who disrespected Mazar-e-Quaid. Law must take its course”, he tweeted.

Maryum once again lying that the hotel door was broken. Video shows otherwise. Do u see any handcuffs? Does it look like he was arrested by force? pic.twitter.com/7DLHTiw2kA — Ali Haider Zaidi (@AliHZaidiPTI) October 19, 2020

Earlier in the day, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain (R) Safdar Awan was taken into custody by Sindh police for violating the sanctity of the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammed Ali Jinnah.

Read more: Maryam Nawaz’s husband makes PML-N workers raise political slogans at Quaid’s mausoleum

The case was registered against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders including PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz, her husband Capt (R) Safdar Awan and 200 others at the Brigade Police Station for chanting slogans at the Mazar-e-Quaid.

Maryam Nawaz in her tweet said: Police broke my room door at the hotel I was staying at in Karachi and arrested Capt. Safdar.

