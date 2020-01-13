Fawad takes dig at Sharifs after London breakfast photo goes viral

ISLAMABAD: A photo purportedly of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif having breakfast with members of the Sharif family at London’s upscale restaurant has gone viral on social media.

Sharing the photo on his official Twitter handle, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry took a dig at the ex-premier who is said to be undergoing treatment in the British capital.

Describing the photo, he said: “Scenes of a meeting taking place at an intensive care unit of London hospital…..Eat and drink…”

He further wrote, “Treatment of [Nawaz’s] ailment is underway with a great focus and all patients are feeling better.”

Shehbaz, former finance minister Ishaq Dar and other members of the Sharif family can be seen in the photo. Whereas, a person whose back is facing the camera appears to be ex-PM Nawaz Sharif.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Read More: Fawad hits back at criticism of Pakistan Army

Last week, former Afghan president Hamid Karzai had paid a visit to Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) supreme leader Nawaz Sharif in London to inquire after his health.

The ex-Afghan president was accompanied by Afghanistan’s ambassador to the United Kingdom S. Tayeb Jawad.

After his visit, Mr Karzai spoke to reporters outside the apartment building saying: “I am delighted to have visited my brothers, Mian sahib and Shahbaz Sharif sahib. I came to inquire about the health of my good friend Mian sahib. I found him in good health. ”

Read More: ‘Nawaz Sharif in good health’, says Hamid Karzai post-meeting

Comments

comments