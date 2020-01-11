‘Nawaz Sharif in good health’, says Hamid Karzai post-meeting

LONDON: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Supremo, Nawaz Sharif met former President of Afghanistan, Hamid Karzai on Saturday, ARY News reported.

The ailing former prime minister of Pakistan is currently undergoing treatment for multiple life-threatening illnesses.

The former president of Afghanistan met the former premier and inquired about his health.

Talking to the media post his meeting, the former Afghan president said that he was ‘delighted’ to meet Nawaz Sharif and was happy on the decision to come and see him personally.

“I am very happy upon meeting my good friend Nawaz Sharif and his brother Shehbaz Sharif, he’s in good health and has been extremely kind,” said Hamid Karzai.

Earlier on January 7, The bench of the Lahore High Court hearing National Accountability Bureau (NAB) cases against Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz, Hamza Shehbaz and others has been changed after formal approval of LHC’s chief justice.

A new roster of sittings was released by the high court after its approval from the Chief Justice LHC. Justice Mamoon Rashid, the new order will come into effect from January 9 to February 8.

