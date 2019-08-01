ISLAMABAD: The Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry called upon the Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan and apprised him over the revamping of the Ministry and the projects being undertaken, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Minister in the meeting requested that the month of October should officially be celebrated as the month for ‘Science and Technology’ moving onwards.

Chaudhry also briefed the Prime Minister about the current situation of projects under the umbrella of the Ministry, like Jehlum’s Bio-Technology and Herbal Medicine Park.

Read More: Sadiq Sanjrani’s removal would impact Senate’s balance: Fawad Chaudhry

Earlier on July 25, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhary announced that a state-of-the-art biotechnology park, in collaboration with United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia, was being established in Pakistan.

Talking to the UAE ambassador Hamad Obaid Ibrahimi Al-Zaabi, who called on him in Islamabad, Fawad Chaudhary emphasized the need to enhance the partnership and cooperation between Islamabad and Abu Dhabi.

He said, “The government desires to establish a research center decorated with modern standards in the country.” On the occasion, the UAE envoy assured the minister of full cooperation and support from his country.

Read More: First Pakistani to be sent to space by 2022: Fawad

Earlier in the day, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry had said Pakistan would send its first citizen into space by 2022 following a selection process.

The minister took to Twitter and had announced that the selection process to find a perfect astronaut would begin from the next year. “Proud to announce that selection process for the first Pakistani to be sent to Space shall begin from Feb 2020,” he had wrote.

In the selection process, “Fifty people will be shortlisted,” and the list will then further come down to 25 persons, the minister had said.

Comments

comments