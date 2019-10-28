Fawad berates ‘liberals’ supporting Fazl’s Azadi March

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry taking to Twitter lambasted the people with dubious standards and shifting stances for not staying true to their ideals and principals, ARY News reported on Monday.

The Minister in a tweet specifying those that call themselves ‘liberals’ admonished there hypocrisy due to the support many of them were showing to Maulana Fazlur Rehman’s ‘Azadi March’ which carried religious extremist connotations.

The tweet read: “A group of otherwise liberals is blinded by Imran Khan hate and supporting extremists march on Islamabad, any success to such marchers ll mean end of Pak as democratic regime and a formation of Taliban style Govt ! Beware”

Chaudhry warned those putting their eggs in the basket of religious clerics that if the current democratic regime succumbed to the protesters/marchers then it would spell doom for the future of democracy in the country.

He forewarned the liberal segment of society and asked them to beware of what they were wishing for.

