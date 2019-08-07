ISLAMABAD: Minister for Science and Technology, Fawad Chaudhry on Wednesday called for the suspension of all diplomatic ties with India after the neighbouring country illegally annexed Occupied Kashmir through a presidential decree, ARY News reported.

Addressing the joint session of parliament convened to discuss the situation arising out of India’s illegal scrapping of special status of Occupied Kashmir, the minister said that Pakistan’s message should be loud and clear that it will go at any length to assure the people of Kashmir that their rights will not be usurped.

“We shall not let anyone take the impression that we are running away from war, if India opts for aggression, our children too will fight for Kashmir, the people of Kashmir and their rights,” said Chaudhry.

He also admonished the opposition for trying to score political points in the face of imminent threat of war.

“We will not allow anyone to indulge in politicking over the dead bodies of our children and loved ones,” lashed out Chaudhry.

