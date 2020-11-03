Fayyaz Chohan summons report over facilities provided to PML-N leaders in jail

LAHORE: Punjab Minister Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan on Tuesday assumed charge of the prison ministry after being removed from the information ministry a day before and summoned details of facilities provided to the top Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders in jail, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, soon after assuming charge as the provincial prison minister, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan summoned details of the facilities provided to PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shehbaz in Kot Lakhpat prison.

“Eliminating VIP culture from Punjab prisons is amongst my top priority,” he said adding that providing uniform and best facilities to the inmates were his mission during his tenure as the prison minister.

Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan further announced that he would not tolerate any discriminatory attitude with the prisoners.

Read More: Shehbaz Sharif undergoes medical examination at Kot Lakhpat prison: sources

It is pertinent to mention here that Provincial minister and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan remained clueless on his removal as provincial information minister while speaking with journalists on Monday.

Chohan, was unaware of the change when journalists asked him about the development.

#Fayyazulhassanchohan says he doesn’t know anything about his removal as Punjab information minister pic.twitter.com/iNnIyT8MLP — Anees Hanif (@anees_avis) November 2, 2020

Comments

comments