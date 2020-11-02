LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif on Monday underwent a medical examination at the Kot Lakhpat prison, where he is imprisoned under charges of assets beyond means and money laundering, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, the medical board carried out a medical examination of the PML-N president and submitted a report of it to the prison officials.

The medical examination was performed by a six-member team of medics hailing from Allama Iqbal Medical College. The team also suggested to carry out a digital X-ray and backbone-MRI of Shehbaz Sharif.

It is pertinent to mention here that an accountability court had directed the jail authorities to provide facilities to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif in jail according to his medical history.

The court ordered the authorities to provide a mattress, chair, home-cooked food and other necessary facilities.

The court also directed the Superintendent Kot Lakhpat Jail to submit a report over providing facilities to Sharif in the next hearing of the case.

Shehbaz Sharif’s arrest

The NAB arrested Shehbaz on September 28 after the Lahore High Court (LHC) denied him further extension in his interim bail. A NAB team arrested him from the courtroom and took him to the NAB Lahore headquarters amid tight security.

An investigation into money laundering charges against Shehbaz and members of his family revealed that Shehbaz Sharif’s assets increased from Rs14.86mn to Rs7328mn in the past 20 years, according to NAB.

The PML-N leader had declared assets worth Rs2.12 million in 1990 which increased to Rs14.8 million in 1998 and reached Rs7328 million in 2018. The sources said that Shehbaz Sharif formed 13 new Benami companies under the banner of Sharif Group of Companies and laundered Rs2400 million through these flimsy companies.

