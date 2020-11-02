Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan removed as Punjab information minister

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Monday appointed former special assistant to PM on information and broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan as Special Assistant to Punjab CM Usman Buzdar on Information, ARY News reported.

According to a notification, Firdous Ashiq Awan has been appointed as Special Assistant to Chief Minister in place of Javed Akhtar.

Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, who was serving as Punjab information minister, has been appointed as Provincial Minister for Colonies.

Chief Minister Punjab has appointed @Dr_FirdousPTI as Special Assistant to Chief Minister and assigned portfolio of #Information with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/ifTyUgsYa6 — Government of Punjab (@GovtofPunjabPK) November 2, 2020

It is pertinent to mention here that Chohan was reinstated as the information minister last year in December 2019.

Firdous Ashiq Awan who has been given responsibilities in the Punjab govt this time was de-notified as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting in April 2020 this year.

Sources privy to the situation had informed ARY News that Firdous Ashiq Awan was sacked for attempting to embezzle state funds, overreaching her powers and making political appointments.

