LAHORE: Minister for Information Punjab, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan on Monday stressed the importance of the responsibility on media and media professionals during the coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported.

Pakistan media is playing the role of a key pillar of state and all the channels, newspapers owners, editors bureau chiefs and reporters should be lauded said Chohan.

Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan further said that all the ministers and officials are alert and fighting against the virus under the leadership of PM Imran Khan.

Chohan also praised the efforts of all government functionaries in these torrid times and expressed hope that no one would let up or tire till the war against coronavirus is won.

Yesterday, Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan appealed people of Punjab to cooperate with the provincial government in fight against novel coronavirus.

Talking to media, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader said that Punjab government is taking all concrete measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the province.

“Punjab government has decided to waive off taxes amounting to 18 billion rupees,” said Chohan adding that the govt will distribute 4000 rupees among 2.5 million families across the province.

