LAHORE: Criticising Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) after recovery of sugar bags from Ittefaq sugar mills, Information Minister Punjab Fayyazul Hassan Chohan has said on Tuesday that Sharif family never remained sincere with people of Pakistan.

Recovery of 55,000 sugar sacks from Sharifs’mills is not a surprise as they have not missed any chance to rob masses rights, Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said in his statement.

The minister said 100,000 sugar bags were also recovered from Sindh’s district of Kotri, belonging to the PPP leader. “Now the spokespersons of both the PPP and PML-N should ask from their party leadership into the matter.”

He alleged that both the parties were busy in generating revenues by taking advantage of the situation.

Read more: PM Imran Khan orders nationwide crackdown on hoarders, profiteers

Indiscriminate action against the hoarders is underway across the country on the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said and added that people would be provide relief.

Yesterday, the district administration had raided Ittefaq Sugar Mills owned by Sharif family during anti-hoarding operation and seized a huge quantity of sugar sacks hidden inside a go-down.

The raid was conducted by the district administration at a go-down situated in a suburban part of Uch Sharif, Chani Goth, and recovered 55,000 sugar sacks from the Sharif family’s sugar mills.

