Maulana Fazlur Rehman meets Asif Ali Zardari: sources

KARACHI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman has held a meeting with the former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, citing sources, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Sources told ARY News that Maulana Fazlur Rehman arrived in a private hospital to meet Asif Ali Zardari. The JUI-F supremo inquired about the health of Zardari at the private hospital besides holding discussions over the current political situation and ongoing movement of the opposition alliance, sources added.

The meeting was held between Fazlur Rehman and Asif Ali Zardari ahead of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) rally to be held in Karachi today.

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is all set to hold the second rally in Karachi today at Bagh-e-Jinnah ground which is adjacent to Quaid-e-Azam’s Mausoleum.

160 feet long and 60 feet wide stage has been set up in Karachi’s Jinnah Bagh while over 50,000 chairs have also been arranged to facilitate the participants.

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) president and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is already present in Karachi while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz has just reached Karachi Karachi to attend the gathering.

Last night, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has visited the rally venue and inspected the arrangements.

