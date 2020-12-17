KARACHI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman is reaching Karachi today (Thursday), ARY News reported, citing sources.

Following the decision of the government about holding Senate elections in February, Fazalur Rehman has become active and he is expected to meet former president Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Karachi today, sources aware of the matter said.

The meeting will discuss Senate elections, PDM’s deadline to the government and the country’s overall political situation.

Views would also be exchanged on summoning the emergency meeting of the PDM in this current ongoing month.

On Wednesday, Maulana Fazlur Rehman had opposed the government’s decision to hold Senate polls through a show of hands procedure and before time.

Read more: PDM to prepare joint strategy for Senate polls: Bilawal

“Holding Senate polls through a show of hands is against the Constitution of Pakistan,” he had said while asking as to who has given them the authority to bypass the constitution.

He had further said that even the Supreme Court of Pakistan does not have the authority to amend the constitution. “It seems that the cabinet does not have the understanding of these matters,” he lamented.

It is pertinent to mention here that a federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday decided to hold Senate elections through a show of hands procedure rather than a secret ballot.

Read more: Govt to hold early Senate elections: PM

Moreover, the federal government has also decided to hold Senate elections in February rather than in March.

Comments

comments