FC man martyred in Hoshab security post attack

RAWALPINDI: A Frontier Corps (FC) man was martyred in a gun attack at a security check post near Hoshab in Balochistan’s Kech district late last night.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said: “Terrorists fire raid on FC Balochistan Post established for security of N-85 Highway near Hoshab, District Kechlate last night.”

During an exchange of fire with the terrorists, Sepoy Asad Mehdi embraced martyrdom.

The military’s media wing said the area has been cordoned off with all escape routes blocked to apprehend the fleeing terrorists, adding an area sanitisation/search operation is also in progress.

On Feb 18, four personnel of the security forces were martyred when terrorists attacked their checkpost in South Waziristan’s Makeen area, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

The military’s media wing said four of the terrorists were killed when the security personnel returned fire promptly.

