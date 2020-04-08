Educational institutes under fed govt directed to cut 20pc tuition fee

ISLAMABAD: Private Educational Institutions Regulatory Authority (PEIRA) on Wednesday directed all private educational institutes under the domain of the federal government to cut 20 percent tuition fee received during holidays due to coronavirus pandemic, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a handout issued from the regulatory body, the PEIRA directed the educational institutes to give 20 percent exemption in the tuition fees charged during the months of coronavirus-related holidays.

“The fees should be received on monthly-basis and and if any challans have been issued without giving exemption then they should be withdrawn,” it said.

In a similar move, the Sindh government on Tuesday announced 20 per cent concession in tuition fee of private schools across the province for the months of April and May.

Talking to journalists, Sindh Minister for Education Saeed Ghani said that the decision was taken in the wake of ongoing lockdown in the province.

He maintained that strict action will be taken against the private schools in case they violate the orders. He said that the Sindh government was making all-out efforts to provide relief to the masses.

It is mandatory for all the private schools in Sindh to reduce 20 per cent in tuition fee for the months of April and May, said a notification issued by the provincial government.

Punjab province was the first to announce such concession on April 06, when Chief Minister (CM) Usman Buzdar announced 20 per cent reduction in school fees in the province amid coronavirus outbreak.

Usman Buzdar in his tweet said, the parents would be given relief of 20 per cent reduction in the school fees of their children. All the schools will only charge monthly fees.

