Fed govt demands NAB to probe Sindh fake domiciles issue

ISLAMABAD: Federal government on Tuesday approached National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Chairman Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, demanding him to launch a probe into fake domiciles issue in the Sindh province, ARY NEWS reported.

In a letter written to the chairman NAB from Adviser to Prime Minister on Accountability Shahzad Akbar, the latter asked him to probe into the matter as fake domiciles were used to recruit thousands of government employees in the province.

The Sindh government is acting against the rules for several years, it said as jobs on urban quota were given using fake domicile. The letter said that under the quota, these jobs were to be given to youth from Karachi, Hyderabad and Sukkur.

“5500 jobs from Hyderabad and 30,500 from Karachi were given on fake domiciles or while violating quota rules,” the letter addressed to the chairman NAB said.

This illegal process is continuing in the province since 2006 and employees from grade 1 to grade 22 took advantage from these illegal recruitments, said Shahzad Akber while demanding a thorough inquiry into the matter.

It is pertinent to mention here that Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Monday demanded of the Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah to conduct judicial inquiry and forensic audit into provincial recruitment process during 2008 on fake domiciles.

Read More: Sindh Public Service Commission biased, claims MQMP’s Khawaja Izhar

In a letter written from MQM-P Deputy Convener Kanwar Naveed Jamil to the chief minister Sindh, the former demanded of the Sindh government to terminate all those employees appointed on fake domiciles.

“Action should also be taken against all those who facilitated the illegal process,” he demanded while also calling for NAB action against them. He said that those who have committed criminal negligence that led to appointments on fake domiciles should be named.

The party also decided to raise the matter with the federal government. “We will raise this issue with the Prime Minister Imran Khan,” he said.

