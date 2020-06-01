Sindh Public Service Commission biased, claims MQMP’s Khawaja Izhar

KARACHI: Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQMP) stalwart Khawaja Izhar Ul Hassan on Monday dubbed the department of Sindh Public Service Commission as an enemy of the citizens, ARY News reported.

Izhar said that the former Inspector General (IG) Sindh had allowed new recruitment’s in the department, why has the progress on those orders been stopped, he questioned.

The politician claimed that people hailing from rural Sindh were being given precedence when applying for Sindh Public Service Commission over those from urban Sindh.

He said that MQMP emphatically and categorically rejected any probe committee formed by the government of Sindh to probe the matter and would rather ask the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to look into the matter.

Khawaja Izhar said that it is a demand of MQMP to check and verify all those approved for Sindh Service Commission jobs, he said that many got through on fake domiciles and those who have undertaken the practice must be weeded out and sacked.

