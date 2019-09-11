ISLAMABAD: The meeting of Federal Cabinet scheduled to take place tomorrow (Thursday) has been postponed due to the joint session of parliament, ARY News reported on Thursday.

A joint session of the parliament will be held on Thursday (tomorrow ) at 5 pm at the parliament house in Islamabad.

President Arif Alvi will address the joint sitting, marking the beginning of the new parliamentary year.

A new date of the meeting would be announced later, said sources.

Earlier, the schedule for the September 10’s federal cabinet session was also changed in respect of Muharram as the Prime Minister Imran Khan summoned the meeting on September 12 to discuss 13-point agenda.

During the upcoming session, the premier will apprise the cabinet members regarding his plans for his next visit to the United States (US).

Read More: Schedule of federal cabinet session changed due to Muharram

The cabinet will review the situation of Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, political and parliamentary matters of the country.

A briefing will be given on the government’s diplomatic efforts and contacts with world leaders.

Real Estate Development and Regularisation Ordinance 2019, conversion of visit visas to Chinese citizens into work visas, issuance and suspension of airline licences, reconstitution of the board of directors for tobacco control, as well as the appointment of private members in railway board will be discussed in the session.

