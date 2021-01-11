Federal cabinet likely to approve budget for new accountability courts

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair the federal cabinet meeting on Tuesday (tomorrow) where the members are likely to approve Rs400 million budget for the establishment of new accountability courts, ARY News reported on Monday.

The federal cabinet members will deliberate upon the 15-point agenda including political, economic, and power-related matters in the forthcoming meeting.

A draft bill regarding the Auditor General Office will be presented in the upcoming meeting, whereas, the appointment of the director-general (DG) of Legal and Justice Authority is also included in the agenda.

Read: SC orders making 30 new accountability courts functional in a month

The federal capital is likely to make important decisions including approval of a budget worth Rs400 million for the establishment of new accountability courts in the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Supreme Court (SC) had directed the federal government to make 30 new accountability courts functional within a month besides issuing orders to appoint the law secretary.

Moreover, it will also approve the provision of additional stocks of wheat to state-owned utility stores in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Read: Federal cabinet exempts purchases of Covid vaccines from PPRA rules

The other items include approval to Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Commercial Banking Lahore to declare a police station; appointment of an administration and elections of National Council For Tibb; additional charge of director-general (DG) of Hydrocarbon Development Institute of Pakistan (HDIP); construction of a multi-storey building on railway land in Nowshera.

It is expected that the participants of the meeting will approve the December 23’s decisions of the cabinet’s committee on reforms, as well as decisions of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) and the committee on privatisation.

