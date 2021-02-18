Federal cabinet’s approval sought for UK-like pilot licencing system

KARACHI: The aviation authorities have decided to present a summary before the federal cabinet for getting approval of a new licencing system for pilots in order to end irregularities in the issuance of aviate licences, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Important progress was made in replacing the licencing system with the United Kingdom (UK)-like system for the examination and issuance of licences to pilots.

It has been decided to present a summary before the federal cabinet members to approve the new licensing system, sources told ARY News. The British system for conducting pilots’ examinations and other processes will make the licences of Pakistani pilots acceptable all around the world.

Read: CAA takes steps to remove ICAO’s concerns over pilots licencing

Besides maintaining transparency, the new system will also assist Pakistan to remove concerns of ICAO alongside raising the standards of pilots’ licences issued by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

According to CAA, the pilots’ examination and the licencing system will be linked to the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) bio-metric system.

Pakistan is in talking with the British Civil Aviation Authority to adopt a system to ensure transparency in licencing and examinations of pilots.

Deputy Director General (DG) Regulatory Shafi Dar had held sessions via video link with the British Civil Aviation Authority where the country was assured to be provided full assistance regarding the licencing system.

