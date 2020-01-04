Federal government to establish two more Langar Khanas in Gujranwala

ISLAMABAD: In a move to transform Pakistan into a welfare state, the federal government has decided on Saturday to open two Langar Khanas under Ehsaas programme in Gujranwala, ARY News reported.

Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Health Dr Zafar Mirza visited area of the bus stop to finalise construction of the two Langar Khanas for the people, who cannot afford food.

Talking to newsmen Zafar Mirza said it is the vision of PM Khan that not a single countrymen sleeps with empty stomach. “Prime Minister Imran Khan wants to transform Pakistan into welfare state.”

He said the Langar Khanas will be constructed till the month of February by the federal government.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had inaugurated a shelter home for homeless people in Faisalabad.

Read more: PM Imran Khan likes shelter home’s ‘Aloo Gosht’

He had visited different parts of the shelter home and inspected the facilities being provided there. He was also briefed about the facilities.

Federal Minister for Planning Asad Umar, who accompanied the prime minister, in a tweet said: “[He and the prime minister] had an opportunity to have a meal during the visit to Panagah. Both the prime minister and I liked Aloo Gosht very much.”

He quoted the premier as saying that the dish was cooked better than at the Prime Minister House.

