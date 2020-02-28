Federal govt asked to act against Nawaz post bail extension decision

LAHORE: In the wake of its decision to turn down a request by former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for extension in his bail, the Punjab government on Friday wrote to the federal government seeking further action in this regard, reported ARY News.

The provincial government demanded that the PML-N supreme leader surrender himself to complete his prison term.

It stated a government committee rejected the former premier’s plea for bail extension which he filed through his counsel Khawaja Haris on Feb 23.

The letter said the Punjab chief minister formed a committee comprising a number of provincial ministers and officials to decide Nawaz Sharif’s plea. The committee met three times to discuss the matter.

It also added PML-N leader Atta Tarar represented the former premier while his personal physician Dr Adnan Khan was taken on board via video link. During the committee’s meetings, Nawaz Sharif’s medical reports were sought from his representatives who instead of furnishing fresh reports submitted old ones.

They didn’t place on record reports which indicate the former premier was admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Citing media reports, the government said, the former prime minister appears to be healthy.

The committee on the basis of available record decided that the suspension of his prison term need not be extended and demanded that Sharif return to serve his seve-year prison term in Al-Azizia reference.

