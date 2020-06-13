Govt directs PSMA to ensure supply of sugar at Rs70 per kg

ISLAMABAD: In a step towards proving relief to masses, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday directed authorities to ensure availability of sugar at Rs70 per kg for domestic consumers, ARY News reported.

According to details, Ministry of Industries and Production has written a letter to Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA), directing to ensure supply of sugar at Rs70 per kg.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ensure availability of sugar at Rs70 per kg for domestic consumers at all utility stores across the country, reads the letter written to sugar mills association.

Read More: IHC restrains govt from taking action on sugar inquiry commission report

In this regard, a copy of the letter has been sent to all Chief Secretaries, Utility Stores and Pakistan Sugar Mills Association.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday had issued directives to sell sugar at the rate of Rs70/kg for the next 10 days.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing of the petition moved by Pakistan Sugar Mills Association and issued a 10-day stay order, barring the government from taking action on the sugar inquiry commission report.

The Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) had challenged the inquiry commission’s report over sugar crisis in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The petition filed by the sugar mill owners in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had made the federal government, inquiry commission’s head Wajid Zia and others as parties.

Comments

comments