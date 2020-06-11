IHC restrains govt from taking action on sugar inquiry commission report

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday issued stay order in a petition challenging the report of the Sugar Inquiry Commission, ARY News reported.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing of the petition moved by Pakistan Sugar Mills Association and issued a 10-day stay order, barring the government from taking action on the sugar inquiry commission report.

The high court also issued directives to sell sugar at the rate of Rs70/kg for the next 10 days.

The court served notices to Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), FIA chief Wajid Zia and asked the government to submit a reply in 10 days.

The Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PSMA) had challenged yesterday the inquiry commission’s report over sugar crisis in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The petition filed by the sugar mill owners in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had made the federal government, inquiry commission’s head Wajid Zia and others as parties.

The petition stated that the federal government violated the constitutional regulations by forming an inquiry commission over sugar crisis on March 16.

PSMA demanded the high court to nullify the formation of the sugar inquiry commission.

Shahzad Akbar on Wednesday announced that PM Imran Khan approved recommendations tabled by the Sugar Inquiry Commission and cases will be filed under criminal law over sugar scandal.

Read: Govt orders registration of cases against beneficiaries named in sugar inquiry report

Shahzad Akbar, while addressing a press conference in Islamabad today, said that the investigation into sugar crisis had revealed subsidy worth Rs29 billion awarded in the last five years. He added that the forensic inquiry had proved that farmers were paid less against the sugarcane and the subsidies were given in violations of the regulations.

He detailed that the federal government has prepared an action plan in light of the recommendations tabled by the inquiry commission as the authorities will now begin efforts for the recovery after the massive financial irregularities.

Few matters are given in hands of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Securities Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and National Accountability Bureau (NAB). The government is not working behind closed doors and everyone will be apprised for what we are going to do now.”

The special assistant said that the anti-corruption watchdog will analysis the aspects of subsidies which went against laws. He added that the present government has also presented itself for the accountability of Rs2.4 worth subsidy on sugar.

