Govt sends lockdown SOPs to provinces for Ramazan, Eidul Fitr

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has sent standard operating procedures (SOPs) to the provinces to be implemented during Ramazan and Eidul Fitr amid COVID-19 partial lockdown, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The copies of the SOPs were sent to chief secretaries of the provinces and Islamabad commissioner by the interior ministry.

The precautionary measures had been finalised for the remaining days of Ramazan and forthcoming festival of Eidul Fitr during the Tuesday’s session of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The provincial governments have been directed to ensure strict implementation of the SOPs to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

It is directed to implement the prevention steps during the final ten days of Ramazan and prayers of Eidul Fitr besides adopting social distancing and other precautions.

Earlier on Tuesday, the federal cabinet had decided to further relax the restrictions of COVID-19 lockdown across the country and hinted to resume inter-provincial transport and train service.

Sources told ARY News that the federal cabinet members had shown agreement to further ease coronavirus lockdown measures during the latest session chaired by PM Imran Khan yesterday.

During the meeting, PM Khan remarked that he was not in favour of imposing lockdown from the very first day, however, the federal government will further remove restrictions.

The premier hinted to resume inter-provincial public transport and train service in the next phase. He said that consultations will be held with all provinces for the resumption of transport facilities to the nationals.

“We are mainly focused to convince people to strict follow standard operating procedures (SOP) and adopt all precautionary measures [against COVID-19 pandemic].”

