Female cop gunned down by husband in Sindh

SANGHAR: In what appeared to be another killing over a domestic dispute, a female cop was on Monday gunned down by her husband in Shahdadpur area of the Sindh province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, the accused was also a policeman and killed the lady police officer after a verbal brawl. She was shifted to a hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The police have arrested the accused and recovered the weapon used in the killing of the female cop.

Incidents of domestic violence against women which has sometimes led to their killing have been reported in Pakistan from time to time, however, no concrete measures were put in place to bring a halt to them.

On March 18, a man gunned down his wife, father-in-law, and mother-in-law in Sargodha.

Read More: Man kills mother, wife over domestic dispute

According to the local police, the incident took place in the area of Nawanlak in limits of PS Kot Momin. The man, after killing his wife, father, mother-in-law fled away safely.

Two others also sustained bullet injuries in the firing incident.

The police said, the woman had moved the court for divorce, which angered the man. The Regional Police Officer (RPO) has summoned report into the incident.

Comments

comments