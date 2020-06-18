Man arrested over filming videos of female patients at operation theatre  

ISLAMABAD: Cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Thursday arrested a man blamed for filming obscene videos at an operation theater of a private hospital, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the agency, the Dera Ismail Khan circle of the cybercrime wing carried out a raid to arrest the person over his involvement in making videos of female patients during their medical treatment at an operation theater of a hospital.

The accused worked as a helping staff at the private clinic and used the videos to blackmail the clinic’s owner.

The FIA said that it has arrested the accused and shifted him to another location for further investigations.

It is pertinent to mention here that the FIA has continued to bust several gangs for their alleged involvement in blackmailing women across the country.

In one such case, the Cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on June 10 claimed to have apprehended a man for allegedly blackmailing, harassing, and hurling threats towards a woman.

According to details, the FIA team carried out a raid in Gujranwala and arrested a suspect, blamed for blackmailing a woman while hurling threats to share her obscene video.

According to FIA officials, the accused asked the girl to meet him at a restaurant and as soon as he started to hurl threats towards the girl to share her videos, the agency’s team caught him red-handed

He was shifted to an undisclosed location for further interrogation.

