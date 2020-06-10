FIA arrests man for blackmailing woman from Gujranwala

ISLAMABAD: The Cybercrime wing of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Wednesday claimed to have apprehended a man for allegedly blackmailing, harassing and hurling threats towards a woman, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the FIA team carried out a raid in Gujranwala and arrested a suspect, blamed for blackmailing a woman while hurling threats to share her obscene video.

According to FIA officials, the accused asked the girl to meet him at a restaurant and as soon as he started to hurl threats towards the girl to share her videos, the agency’s team caught him red-handed.

He was shifted to an undisclosed location for further interrogation.

It is pertinent to mention here that the FIA has continued to bust several gangs for their alleged involvement in blackmailing women across the country.

In one such incident on January 28, a Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team on Monday carried out a raid in Mirpurkhas to nab a youngster allegedly involved in blackmailing foreign women via social media accounts.

According to details, the accused had over 150 accounts on social media from where he used to hack the accounts of the foreign nationals to retrieve images and their other personal data only to blackmail them.

The accused use different technologies aimed at taking over the accounts and was involved in harassing Iranian and Afghan national women. The authorities claimed that he had been hiding in interior Sindh for the last one and a half year.

“We have taken into possession his laptops and mobile phones and a forensic audit of them are underway to unearth more details of his crime,” he said.

