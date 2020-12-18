LAHORE: A team of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) arrived at Kot Lakhpat Jail on Friday to interrogate PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif in Rs25 billion money laundering case.

The team quizzed Mr Sharif, who is also Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly, about his alleged role in the money laundering. A day earlier, it interrogated his son Hamza Shahbaz in the case.

The FIA had registered the alleged money laundering case of Rs25 billion against him and his two sons, Hamza and Suleman under the Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010.

Earlier, the agency had written a letter to the Punjab prison department seeking permission to record statements of the father-son duo in Kot Lakhpat Jail.

“The investigation officers of the FIA want to interrogate/record the statements of accused Hamza Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday and accused Shahbaz Sharif on Friday, respectively in Kot Lakhpat Jail, Lahore,” read a letter written to Deputy Inspector General Prisons, Lahore.

On November 11, an accountability court had indicted Shehbaz, his son Hamza, daughter and other family members in a money-laundering reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

