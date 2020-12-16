LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has asked the Punjab IG prisons for permission to investigate incarcerated PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his Hamza Shahbaz in jail in a Rs25 billion money laundering case.

The FIA wrote a letter to the IG prisons stating that its anti-corruption wing has initiated a probe into the money laundering charges against the father-son duo and wanted to investigate them in Kot Lakhpat Jail.

The agency asked the prison department to make necessary arrangements in this regard.

On November 11, an accountability court had indicted Shehbaz, his son Hamza, daughter and other family members in a money-laundering reference filed by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Shehbaz Sharif daughter Javeria Ali along with seven other nominated accused appeared in court.

Shehbaz in the court said he is the opposition leader in the National Assembly and the NAB has made a fake case against him. The NAB has lost its credibility and is being used for “political engineering,” he alleged.

